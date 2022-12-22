Keith David Has Social Media Laughing After TikTok Meme

A new TikTok meme has all of social media laughing along with Keith David. The beloved actor was getting into the holiday spirit with his family. One of them decided to pull a prank on the Goliath voice actor. When the voice over starts, the commercial playing clearly throws David for a loop. How would anyone be expecting those words in that order. People have been appreciating his career more and more in recent years. So many iconic roles over the years have been filled by the actor. Rick and Morty featured his character The President in the big season finale last weekend. Of course, Disney fans love his villain from The Princess and The Frog, Doctor Facillier. But, now David might be the face of confused dads for the rest of the holiday season. Check out the clip down below.

Comicbook.com's Adam Barnhardt spoke to the actor about revisiting his iconic role in Gargoyles. "You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David explained when the original cancellation came up.

Dads being disappointed >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/PkKIyUeeBS — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) December 22, 2022

"[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor wondered. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."

