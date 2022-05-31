Shonen Jump's Next Anime Announced

✖

Shonen Jump is responsible for more fan-favorite anime franchises than we can count with the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, One Piece, and My Hero Academia only being the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories that have arrived thanks to the regularly released manga publication. Now, one of the biggest recent manga of Shonen Jump has been confirmed to receive an anime adaptation of its own, with Me & Roboco set to bring its hilarious story to the small screen in the near future.

Me & Roboco first hit the scene in 2020 from creator Shuehi Miyazaki, following a family that adds a robotic maid to their household that is meant for cleaning, but whose clumsiness creates quite a few problems, only to give way for far more strange events to occur. The manga series has a similar feel to that of Astroboy, especially considering that the robotic maid has been shown firing off energy blasts when the need arises.

The Official Twitter Account for Me & Roboco shared a new trailer that confirms that an anime adaptation is on the way, though the Shonen Jump property has yet to confirm when we can expect the series to arise and which animation company will be behind this comedy series that has become a fan-favorite within the publication:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Me & Roboco in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Viz Media shared an official description for the series that focuses on a young boy whose dream of getting a robotic maid comes true, but with a serious twist of "monkey's paw" proportions:

"In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the robot who shows up is anything but average! Meet Roboco—the wackiest, most powerful maid imaginable!"

2022 is set to be a big year for Shonen in general, with this summer seeing the release of two long-awaited Shonen films, One Piece: Red and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the fall set to see the comeback of My Hero Academia and Bleach, along with the arrival of Chainsaw Man. While it hasn't been confirmed if Me & Roboco will arrive this year, it would have some serious competition if its anime adaptation did arrive in 2022.