Shonen Jump Is Releasing Some of Its Top Series for Free With a Catch

If you look at book sales in the United States, you will see manga is coming up the charts in a big way. The medium has already overtaken graphic novel sales and put comics to shame in their own right. Whether in Japan or America, manga sales are up, but some fans are still on the fence when it comes to collecting volumes. So for a limited time, Shonen Jump is bringing some of its best series to fans for free.

And why is this happening? Well, we have Manga Plus to thank. The website, which Shueisha founded a few years back, is launching a new initiative called First Read Free. This feature will let users read whole manga series for free for the next year, but there are some catches.

According to Shueisha, a select number of titles will be accessible to users free for the next year as part of this initiative. Chapters can be read once for free before they are locked by a paywall. This campaign was created to celebrate the Manga Plus app’s third anniversary, so users can only access the free chapters through the app.

If you want a full list of titles, you can find them below. Some notable picks include Dragon Ball Super, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and more. So if you need to read this year, well – here you go!

ONE PIECE



My Hero Academia



Jujutsu Kaisen



Black Clover



Dr. Stone



Mission: Yozakura Family



UNDEAD UNLUCK



Mashle: Magic and Muscles



Ayakashi Triangle



Magu-chan: God of Destruction



Me & Roboco



High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku



SAKAMOTO DAYS



The Elusive Samurai



WITCH WATCH



Blue Box



PPPPPP



Ayashimon



Protect Me, Shugomaru!



Doron Dororon



Boruto: Naruto Next Generations



Dragon Ball Super



World Trigger



Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign



Twin Star Exorcists



Show-ha Shoten!



Dandadan



SPY x FAMILY



GHOST REAPER GIRL



Monster #8



Excuse me dentist, it’s touching me!



Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!



Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective



Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess



Don’t Blush, Sekime-san!



Diamond in the Rough



Even If You Slit My Mouth



Choujin X



HEART GEAR (once it returns from hiatus)



Blue Exorcist (once it returns from hiatus)



Which series do you plan on reading over at Manga Plus? Are you in the middle of any Shueisha series right now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

