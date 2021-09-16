My Hero Academia Volume One Gets a Hilarious Manga Tribute

The first volume of My Hero Academia was released in 2014 thanks to Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump, with the iconic cover by Kohei Horikoshi becoming legendary since the franchise took off in popularity. With the series already bringing to a close its fifth season and releasing the third movie in the franchise in Japan earlier this summer, it’s no surprise to see that the manga is acting as inspiration for a new cover for the lesser-known manga series dubbed Me & Roboco, which follows the adventures of a young boy and his powerful, bizarre robot maid.

In the current storyline of My Hero Academia’s manga, the after-effects of the War Arc have taken their toll on the world of hero society, as Deku and his friends are attempting to hold together the structure of their world. With Kohei Horikoshi often referring to this latest saga as the “final chapter” of the series, fans are left wondering if this will be the last time that we’ll see the students of Class 1-A with this arc or if Horikoshi might return to the world with a sequel akin to Naruto: Shippuden down the line. Regardless, the Shonen franchise has definitely earned its place as one of the biggest anime series in the world today.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the latest cover from Me & Roboco which parrots the design of My Hero Academia’s first manga volume cover, placing Bondo into the role of Midoriya and Roboco into the role of the previous Symbol of Peace, All Might:

The latest Me & Roboco Volume 5 Cover directly references MHA Volume 1 Cover. pic.twitter.com/DaweqJIVFI — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) September 15, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Me & Roboco, the official description which debuted in 2020, reads as such:

“The year is 20XX… A time when every household owns cute maid robots known as OrderMaids. Average grade-schooler Bondo dreams of having his very own robot. But what he got was… Unable to compute!!! Life is gonna get a whole lot weirder when Roboco, the most powerful clumsy maid ever created, shows up at his door!”

Me & Roboco hasn’t revealed any plans of creating an anime adaptation for the series, though we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the Weekly Shonen Jump series were to hit the small screen in the future.

What do you think of this hilarious homage to My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.