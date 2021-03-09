Megalo Box Season 2 Drops New Poster

✖

Megalo Box has shared a new poster for its upcoming second season! The second season of the series is changing up its approach than other usual anime releases as it's not exactly a new season in the traditional sense. Rather than call itself a new season, Megalo Box will instead be returning for a sequel series set seven years after the events of the original. This makes quite a bit of sense considering the first series came to a pretty conclusive ending following Megalonia. But while Joe came out on top then, it's pretty different this time around.

Titled Megalo Box 2: Nomad, this second series features a much more downtrodden Joe than we saw in the first slate of episodes. But like the first series, this new slate of episodes are going to be quite the artistic take on the franchise that originally began as a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Asao Takamori and Tetsuya Chiba's Ashita no Joe. To celebrate its upcoming release next month, the sequel has dropped a brand new poster! Check it out:

Releasing on April 4th in Japan, Megalo Box 2: Nomad has been confirmed to be streaming with Funimation alongside its release in Japan. A SimulDub release of the new series has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, however, but TMS Entertainment officially describes the new episodes as such:

“Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever Megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…"

