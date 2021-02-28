Megalobox Sequel Drops New Key Art from Director

✖

Megalobox's big sequel anime has dropped some new key art of Gearless Joe directly from its director! After surprising fans with its first slate of 13 episodes, TMS Entertainment surprised once more by announcing that Megalobox would be returning for a second season. Approached as an official sequel to the events of the first season, Megalobox 2: Nomad will be picking up seven years after Joe fought in the Megalonia. But things have changed quite a bit for Joe since that first season, and that comes through especially well with its newest art.

Director behind the sequel series, You Moriyama, returns from the first season alongside other members of the staff such as head writers Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima, and series composer mabanua. Giving fans a much closer look at Gearless Joe's (who's now being referred to as the titular "Nomad") makeover for the sequel, Moriyama shared some new key art ahead of its big release. Check it out below:

Although it has yet to confirm an official release date as of this writing, Megalobox 2: Nomad is currently slated for a release in April as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 season of new anime releases. There will be some notable returns from the first season such as Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe (now Nomad), Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, and Michiyo Murase as Sachio. Much of the staff returns, but Ayumi Kurashima will be taking over as character designer for the sequel series.

TMS Entertainment officially describes Megalobox 2: Nomad as such, "In the end, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever Megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…"

