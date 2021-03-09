Megalobox Sequel Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

Megalobox has confirmed the release date for its new sequel series! Following the release of its first season a couple of years ago, Megalobox surprised fans with the announcement that it would be returning for a second season of episodes. But rather than approach this new slate of episodes as a "season," it's instead returning for a sequel series that jumps ahead seven years following the end of that original Megalobox series. With this time jump comes a whole new look for Gearless Joe and the rest of the cast of characters returning for the second round.

Officially titled as Megalobox 2: Nomad, this sequel series has confirmed it will be releasing April 4th in Japan. Funimation will be streaming the sequel series upon its release in Japan, but it's currently unconfirmed whether or not this includes a SimulDub for the new slate of episodes. What is confirmed, however, is the new trailer released for the series that features English subtitles as well. Check it out in the video above!

Much of the staff from the first series will be returning as well, and this includes some select members of the cast including Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe (now Nomad), Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, Michiyo Murase as Sachio, Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Mikio Shirato, and Makoto Tamura as Aragaki. You can see them briefly in this new trailer too, and characters like Sachio have gone through some big changes in the seven years between seasons!

TMS Entertainment officially describes Megalobox 2: Nomad as such, "In the end, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first ever Megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…"

But what do you think? What did you think of Megalobox's first season? Are you excited to check out Megalobox 2: Nomad this April? What are you hoping to see in the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!