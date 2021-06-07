Dragon Ball Fans are Loving Megan The Stallion Going Super Saiyan for Big Comeback

✖

Dragon Ball fans are loving Megan Thee Stallion going Super Saiyan for her big comeback as Tina Snow! The Grammy Award winning artist has gone on record multiple times in the past about her love of anime, and it has even made its way into her music from time to time with references to everything from Dragon Ball to Naruto. Although she has fully cosplayed as several anime fan favorites in the past (and has shown off cool anime inspired nail art), she took on her biggest anime influence yet as the artist went on a hiatus for several months on social media.

Depicting herself within a recovery tank much like the ones seen in Dragon Ball Z, she had already caught the attention of anime fans. Now it's gone even further beyond as Megan Thee Stallion released a new promo to her social media announcing the comeback of her "Tina Snow" persona. Seeing her fully waking up within the recovery tank, her hair briefly turns blond and fans couldn't help but call attention to her Super Saiyan like transformation:

TINA SNOW IS BACK ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lPfodxECby — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 6, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion first made a reference to turning her hair blond and going Super Saiyan in the track "Go Crazy," off of her most recent album Good News, and fans latched onto this and noted how she made her dream of doing so finally happen with these cool social media promos:

wait cause megan is a whole genius 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jqib6lu4xn — Z. MS SNOW (@STALLISZA) June 6, 2021

Here's some of what fans had to say about Stallion going Super Saiyan:

Meg went in the Bacta Tank and came out as Tina Snow with blonde hair she really a whole super saiyan weeb pic.twitter.com/myZoeG7FGg — Parzival (@jonathanashun) June 7, 2021

When I switch my hair to blonde, I’m finna turn up like Goku. 👀👱‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/d0DHPvCCs2 — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) June 6, 2021

Stallion has brought her Tina Snow persona back for her newest musical endeavor coming out later this month, and with a return like this, anime fans will definitely be keeping a close ear on what's to come for any other major anime references the artist might slip into her works in the future! But what did you think of Megan Thee Stallion going Super Saiyan like this? Surprised to see her show so much love for Dragon Ball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!