Megan Thee Stallion Draws Major Dragon Ball Comparison With Newest Makeover

Megan Thee Stallion is drawing some major Dragon Ball comparisons with fans thanks to the Grammy Award winning artist's newest makeover. The artist has made some major waves in the music world in the last couple of years, and anime fans have been supportive of this journey as Megan Thee Stallion has never once been shy about her love of anime and other pop culture greats. The artist has even gone as far as given herself full makeovers inspired by her anime favorites, and her latest is inspired by anime and a bunch of other science-fiction stories for a pretty significant reason.

Megan Thee Stallion's social media pages recently went through a major makeover in which the artist announced she's "recharging" and taking a break while working on the next project. This immediately caught Dragon Ball's fans attention as it seems like the artist has placed herself in a recovery tank much like Goku and Vegeta had at points in the series. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

It's not a complete one to one between Dragon Ball's healing pods and Megan Thee Stallion's version, but the image of it combined with the announcement that she's taking a break to come back stronger was all fans needed to make the connection to Dragon Ball's Saiyans who come back stronger after a significant defeat of some sort. As for the message Megan The Stallion left with fans, it reads as such:

"Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle had now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next. ...In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!"

It's neat to see the multi-award winning artist flex her creative and anime loving muscles in such a grandiose way, and it's another major reason why fans can't wait to see what's to come next from Megan Thee Stallion. But what do you think of these cool shout outs and showy looks for Megan Thee Stallion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!