Megan Thee Stallion Surprises with Sasuke Shout Out in Latest Track

Megan Thee Stallion has never been shy about her love for anime, and now it's snuck its way into her latest "Girls in the Hood" track with a surprising shout out to Naruto and Sasuke. The prominent rapper and performer has been a big hit with anime fans ever since she began showing her love for the medium through My Hero Academia and her fiery take on Shoto Todoroki. Since then, anime fans have truly embraced the artist as she continues to unabashedly share her love of anime like Black Clover.

In the newest track debut earlier this week, "Girls in the Hood," Megan Thee Stallion gives quite the explicit shout out to Sasuke that definitely got fans' attention. Stating the following (slightly edited for explicit lyrical content), " I'ma make him...while I'm watchin' anime (Wow, wow, anime)...like a wild fox, lookin' for a Sasuke." Megan Thee Stallion herself was happy that Naruto fans caught onto the reference, and mentioned the following on Twitter:

All my naruto fans caught that bar🦊 😂🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 26, 2020

But she wasn't the only one happy fans caught her Naruto and Sasuke reference either as Viz Media responded to her with a Sasuke shout out of their own:

Crunchyroll got in on the fun too with a shout out to Naruto's ninja way:

In a previous interview with Crunchyroll, Megan Thee Stallion actually dove into why she's drawn to anime in the first place. Like many, she continues to be drawn to the stories of characters continuing to overcome their struggles and getting stronger all the while. As she continues to slip in more anime references into her music, fans might want to keep more of an ear to the ground for whatever she is planning to launch next. Who knows? Maybe it could involve anime more?

Did you check out Megan Thee Stallion's "Girls in the Hood" single yet? Did you happen to catch her reference to Naruto and Sasuke? Did you expect to hear these characters referenced in such a way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.