Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Demon Slayer Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her love of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with a slick new set of nails! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series might have come to an end, but the franchise's domination has continued well into 2021. Its debut feature film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, continues to dominate the box office in Japan and is getting ready to take over the the rest of the world. It's also got a new anime season on the way too! Now it's gotten one of its biggest stamps of approval yet with this mega star.

Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at plenty of opportunities in the past (even sneaking in a reference to Sasuke Uchiha in one of her singles), and has found a cool way to show off that love through her custom nails such as a set inspired by Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in the past. Now she's surprised anime fans once more with her newest set of nails inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Check them out via Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram below:

It's a great time to be a fan of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, too. Because while the manga release came to an end last year, the anime is really only getting started. A second season of the series has been officially announced for a release later this Fall, and it will be picking up right after the events seen in the Mugen Train movie. It's a good thing the movie is finally making it to other territories too. For fans in North America, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be releasing in theaters on April 23rd.

This will include a theatrical release in 4DX and IMAX formats in both English subtitled and dubbed formats. The film has also been scheduled for a digital release this June, and tickets for the new film will go on sale starting April 9th. Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

