The Mandalorian: Mercedes Varnado Brought Sasha Banks WWE Moves to Star Wars Role

✖

In joining The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, Mercedes Varnado made an intentional effort to include some moves from her impressive arsenal as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. The Star Wars series introduced the actress as a Mandalorian warrior character by the name of Koska Reeves. While we might not get to see Koska again in Season 2 of the Disney+ show, Varnado did admit in an interview with ComicBook.com that she did want to bring some of what fans love of Sasha Banks to her intergalactic soldier -- this means she brought some wrestling moves into Star Wars.

"I got to blend some of my wrestling moves in but we had a great stunt team, I didn't want to do too much of the work because I was still trying to get at the WWE championship every single week," Varnado tells ComicBook.com. "So I got to do some of my stuff but not all of it, I have to give that to our stunt team. But I wanted to make sure that I brought a lot Sasha Banks into my role so right away I was like, 'You have to do dropkicks and back elbows.' From my stance, that was me." You can read the full inteerview with Varnado right here.

Varnado took home the WWE Woman's Championship belt after Survivor Series on Sunday night, showing off just how impressive her Suprstar role as Sasha Banks really is, once again. According to the wrestler turning actress, there is a bit of overlap in characteristics between Koska Reeves and Sasha Banks. "I would say they have almost the same kind of attitude and just the presence of knowing of who's in control and holding her stand to be present, holding her power," she says. "I feel like that's what I try to bring to Koska, I wanted to have a little bit of a legit Boss essence. But hopefully, we can discover more in season three."

It was probably quite easy to slip bank into Sasha Banks while on the set of The Mandalorian, considering Varnado was wrestling in one part of the country before jetting over to the set of The Mandalorian to become Koska Reeves. "Every time I went to set, because I went straight from WWE from live national television, I would have to wake up at 5:00 in the morning, catch a flight and go straight to the trailer," Varnado said. "And they're like, 'Why do you have glitter all over your face?' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry. I've been Sasha Banks.'"

Do you want to see more of Varnado as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Mandalorian releases new episodes every Friday on Disney+.