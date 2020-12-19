Sasha Banks Hit a WWE Move on Boba Fett During The Mandalorian Season Finale

✖

The Mandalorian's big season 2 finale left fans with plenty of questions and emotions, and amid the many highlights was the return of Mercedes Varnado's Koska Reeves. Varnado, known as Sasha Banks in WWE, did way more than just appear in a small cameo though, as thanks to some words exchanged between Bo-Katan and Boba Fett Reeves would take a swing at Fett. The ensuing battle was a thrill and action-packed, but what really sent it over the top was the fact that Reeves ended up inspired a bit by Banks, dishing out a Tornado DDT on the Star Wars icon.

Reeves went full WWE on Fett, and the best part was that she not only used a column to kick off of but also used her jet back to make the move hit even harder, flipping Fett over and sending him into a table.

The impact shattered the table, and then the two quickly turned around and aimed their flamethrowing gauntlets at each other before the fight was broken up by Bo-Katan.

Fett got way more than he bargained for in this fight, as after countering Reeves' initial attack he tried to catch her arm with his grapple but ended up being thrown to the ground. Reeves might be a new addition to the Star Wars Universe, but she is not to be messed with and delivered a whooping to one of Star Wars' most legendary bounty hunters, which is a nice addition to the resume.

As for the WWE side of things, Banks will take on Carmella at this weekend's TLC, where she will try and put an end to Carmella after a series of surprise attacks and ambushes. Over the past few weeks, Banks and Carmella have had some crazy exchanges in the ring, and the last exchange between the two had Carmella smashing a wine bottle over Banks' back.

They will have another exchange tonight on SmackDown, but seeing what Reeves did to Boba Fett makes it hard to bet against Banks in the ring.