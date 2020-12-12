Official Sailor Moon Poll Debuts Some Surprising Fan-Favorites

Sailor Moon is set to return next year with a brand new feature-feature length film in Sailor Moon Eternal, bringing back the Sailor Scouts to help in taking down a new extraterrestrial threat, and to capitalize on the Shojo series' big return, a Japanese broadcaster held a popularity poll to see who were the top twenty characters of the anime franchise. Though we have yet to get confirmation of Sailor Moon returning to the world of television with a new anime, the upcoming movie should satiate fans who have been waiting to see the return of the Sailor Scouts for quite some time.

The original Sailor Moon anime series had around two hundred episodes, starting its run in 1992 and then coming to a close five years later. Following this, the Sailor Scouts returned in Sailor Moon Crystal in 2012. Like so many other anime franchises, Sailor Moon also received a number of theatrical movies that helped explore the world of the Sailor Scouts.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

NHK, the Japanese broadcaster, listed the top twenty characters of Sailor Moon based on online submissions, breaking down the most beloved Sailor Scouts, as well as their allies and enemies, that have become popular as a result of the anime franchise created by Naoko Takeuchi:

20. Sailor Jupiter

19. Black Lady

18. Luna (human form)

17. Tomoe Hotaru

16. Sailor Mars

15. Usagi Tsukino

14. Sailor Neptune

13. Princess Serenity

12. Sailor Venus

11. Fish Eye

10. Sailor Mercury

9. Ami Mizuno

8. Makoto Kino

7. Sailor Saturn

6. Michiru Kaioh

5. Kou Seiya

4. Minako Aino

3. Haruka Tenoh

2. Sailor Moon

1. Sailor Uranus

Shockingly enough, Sailor Moon did not take the top spot, but rather, audiences decided that the short-haired blond scout of Sailor Uranus would be the one to take the top spot! Uranus and her partner Neptune have had a controversial history in the franchise, with their North American premiere changing their back story to being cousins. With next year's new entry into the Sailor Moon film line, it will be interesting to see if the most popular character according to the fans will make her presence known!

Via SoraNews24