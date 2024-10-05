Marvel Fans Find Scarlet Witch Nod in Agatha All Along's Latest Episode

Marvel fans are excited about another reference to Wanda Maximoff in Agatha All Along this week. Episode 4 of the Disney+ series saw the Scarlet Witch's presence still hovering over the series. Wanda seems like the "Red Haired Woman" listed on a record in this episode. Agatha Harkness's coven threw it back to the 1970s this week and their song-based challenge has taken the Internet by storm. "If I Can't Reach You, Let My Song Teach You" sees Alice Wu-Gulliver facing her family trauma head-on. But, not without levity as the coven tries to figure out how to trigger this trial. While snooping around the groovy digs, a mysterious record draws everyone in. These witches discover that it's Lorna Wu-Gulliver's hit recording of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road." But, the other songs might be more interesting to WandaVision devotees. "Red Haired Woman" is listed on there and the Internet went into a tailspin.

Week 1 of Agatha All Along brought more references to Wanda Maximoff, and that striking red hair, than seemed possible. From how Agatha's "Jane Doe" was dressed to the blackened fingernails from wielding the Darkhold. Add in that mysterious library record card name-drop and you've got a mystery stew going. All of this has been a lot of fun for the WandaVision holdovers to theorize about. It feels like every week brings some other intrigue. We haven't even mentioned the strange business with "Teen" and his true identity in Episode 4. (If he's not Agatha Harkness's boy, then who is he…?) There's still a ton of speculation that Joe Locke's character could actually be Billy Kaplan aka Wanda's son Wiccan. So, you really can't escape the Scarlet Witch of it all, even if you tried!

(Photo: We all miss a Red Haired Woman. - Marvel)

The creative team working on Agatha All Along know that the viewers are interested in a Wanda Maximoff return. In fact, they're strategically teasing developments on that front. Jac Schaeffer went from writing on WandaVision to directing Agatha All Along. She was asked about the Elizabeth Olsen-sized shadow cast over everything in this corner of the MCU. While that's definitely present, the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly that this is Agatha's story at its core.

"There was a lot of consideration. That's a great way of articulating it: her shadow. Agatha is not a character who's going to stand in anyone's shadow. So this is emphatically Agatha Harkness' show," Schaeffer argued. "However, we are in the WandaVision corner of the universe, so Wanda's legacy has threads in this narrative. But, yeah, it is about Agatha. It's about her journey, it's about the truth of her, and that is very much our focus with the show."

What's Up With Teen? Is He Wiccan?

(Photo: One of the biggest questions left. - Marvel)

Agatha All Along isn't content to just shake us up about the Scarlet Witch, it's also turning those "Teen" mysteries up a notch. Joe Locke's brave boy got messed up quite a bit during Episode 4's trial. Despite looking amazing in a fur coat, he sustained some gnarly internal bleeding and a concussion as a result of being roughed up by a demon. "Teen" was literally on death's doorstep as Agatha pleaded with Rio Vidal not to do whatever she was going to do… The witches managed to save the kid and there was a tender moment between our favorite trouble maker and her nemesis. But, it ended up being interrupted by the revelation that "Teen" isn't Agatha's son.

Jac Schaeffer knows that fans want to know the identity of the young witch. Since the first episode of Agatha All Along, it's been one of the show's biggest mysteries. Despite the fervor surrounding Locke's casting, she ad the rest of the creative team aren't trying to intentionally mislead anyone. Schaeffer told Entertainment Weekly that answers are coming and fans might have missed some other big clues in that first couple of episodes.

"I don't like hiding things from the audience, just to then be, like, 'Boo!' There's no artistry to that," Schaeffer mused. "So when we talked about obscuring who he is, the first question is, why? What is the utility of that? The answer is, it's about the effect that his mystery has on Agatha. What does that do to her? How does it motivate her? How does it hit her emotionally?"

