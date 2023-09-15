Metallic Rouge Drops New Character Trailer

Next year, a new mech anime is set to hit the scene from the studio responsible for the likes of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist to name a few. Metallic Rouge will focus on a universe that sees humanity attempting to co-exist with its mechanical creations as a murder mystery ensues in the stars. Now, prior to the anime adaptation's arrival next year, the BONES production has released a new trailer that gives anime fans a better look at the series' leads.

The two lead protagonists in the series will be Rouge, an android who dons a suit of technologically advanced armor when the need arises, and her comrade Naomi, an agent of the "Department of Truth" who monitors android activity. Rouge will be voiced by actor Yume Miyamoto, whom anime fans might know for her roles in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Star Wars: Visions, Godzilla: Singular Point, and Bocchi The Rock! to name a few. On the flip side, Naomi will be voiced by actor Tomoyo Kurosawa who has voiced major roles in anime such as Heavenly Delusion, Trigun Stampede, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and My Hero Academia.

Metallic Rouge: Meeting Rouge And Naomi

While Metallic Rouge is setting the stage for a deadly serious premise, it's clear from the new trailer that all isn't grim for Rouge and Naomi in their journey. The two clearly hold a hilarious relationship with one another, as the new trailer focuses on some back-and-forth between the android and her human partner. Set to arrive in January of next year, Metallic Rouge will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, meaning that anime fans won't be waiting long for brand-new episodes to arrive in 2024.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the upcoming anime from Studio Bones, here's how the production house describes Metallic Rouge, "A world where humans and androids co-exist. An android girl, Rouge, along with her buddy Naomi are on a mission on Mars. It is "the murder of nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government". The story of the battle of the android girl Rouge begins."

