Studio Bones President Comments on Its Lack of Isekai Titles

Isekai has become a hot ticket item within the realm of anime. The genre will typically follow a protagonist that has been flung from their mundane world into a magical land wherein they are given powers and abilities to raise themselves above many of the denizens of the supernatural locale. In a recent interview with the President of Studio Bones, the head of the production house discussed the genre and why the studio behind My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 doesn't have more Isekai on its resume.

In chatting with Anime News Network at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, President Masahiko Minami talked about series they have done in the past that skirt the line of Isekai, while also diving into his own background within the medium of anime:

"I'm not really sure what exactly counts as Isekai, what the boundaries of the genre are. For example, we've worked on titles like Scrapped Princess, which blurs the line between fantasy and isekai, and Snow White with the Red Hair, a fantasy, so I'm not really sure if these count. But when I used to work at Sunrise, I worked on Escaflowne, so in my mind, titles like those—where a girl who goes on an adventure in a new world—are the pioneers of the isekai genre. Also, Yoshiyuki Tomino directed Aura Battler Dunbine, which hardly anyone knows about these days."

Minami then mentioned that Bones is not specifically avoiding the genre, but rather, finds itself competing with other studios who have become more familiar with Isekai over time:

"It's not that we don't take on isekai titles on purpose, it's just that the other animation studios do more isekai work so those tend to not really come to us. I would like to give it a shot sometime."

While Bones doesn't have an Isekai arriving this fall, the studio has a lot on its plate as the sixth season of My Hero Academia will arrive this October, as well as the third season of Mob Psycho 100.

