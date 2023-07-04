Metallic Rogue Releases New Trailer

Studio BONES has made quite the name for itself since it became a part of the anime world. Responsible for some major anime adaptations including the likes of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist to name a few, BONES is looking to venture into an entirely new anime story that has no manga and/or light novel series to use as its source material. Taking part at this year's Anime Expo, BONES brought the goods with a brand new trailer to give fans a closer look at Metallic Rouge prior to its arrival early next year.

On its face, Metallic Rouge has a premise that sounds quite like that of Ghost in the Shell, focusing on a technologically advanced future wherein the lead, Rouge, is aiming to stop threats to the world while employed by the government. Unlike Motoko Kusanagi's story however, Metallic Rouge appears to focus more on cyber-suit battles that see Rouge, and her opponents, donning robotic suits that bolster their abilities. Said suits aren't the same size as say a Gundam, but they appear to pack quite the punch in this upcoming anime series arriving in January of next year.

Metallic Rouge's New Trailer

Studio BONES released the new trailer as a part of this year's Anime Expo, which had an attendance that was so vast that it boggled the mind. With no source material to work from, the trailers for Metallic Rouge are giving anime fans their first opportunity to see Rouge and Naomi's upcoming adventure. While the story might be set as a murder investigation, it's clear that BONES is looking to inject some serious robot battles in the process.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the upcoming anime from Studio Bones, here's how the production house describes Metallic Rouge, "A world where humans and androids co-exist. An android girl, Rouge, along with her buddy Naomi are on a mission on Mars. It is "the murder of nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government". The story of the battle of the android girl Rouge begins."

Are you hyped to experience Metallic Rouge in 2024? Do you think it can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Rouge.