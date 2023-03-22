Studio Bones Announces Original New Anime, Metallic Rouge

Hot off the heels of My Hero Academia Season 6 and the final installments of Mob Psycho 100, Studio Bones isn't resting on its laurels. The animation house has announced a brand new anime series dropping early next year that focuses on robot fighting action in a world that sees humanity and automatons attempting to co-exist. Metallic Rouge is set to be a totally original anime that isn't based on a previous manga and/or light novel, making it a departure from many series that came out from the production house previously.

Studio Bones was first founded in 1998, but it was with its work on Fullmetal Alchemist, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, that Studio Bones anime projects gained a foothold in the industry. As explained during last year's Crunchyroll Expo, the President of the studio, Masahiko Minami, not only was the story of the Eric Brothers the moment where Studio Bones found its footing, but it would lead to the animation house taking on far more projects in the industry. With My Hero Academia Season 6 preparing to end, fans aren't just waiting on word of a season 7, but the possibility of Soul Eater's return thanks to the upcoming fifteenth-anniversary event.

Metallic Rouge: Robot Brawls

As mentioned earlier, Metallic Rouge isn't based on any pre-existing property for its upcoming anime. The series will focus on the titular Rouge, who is seeking to murder a handful of artificial humans who have a bone to pick with the government on Mars. Based on the trailer below, it seems as though Bones isn't holding back with the action in this new series.

The series will be directed by Motonobus Hori, who anime fans might know best for their work on Carole & Tuesday, with the character designer of Cowboy Bebop, Toshihiro Kawamoto, handling the various figures in this new anime from Bones. For the series' musical score, composer Taisei Iwasaki will be handling the tracks, and fans might best know the artist for their work on the film, Belle. Based on Bones' previous track record, this could be one of the bigger new anime series of 2024.

What has been your favorite Studio Bones anime project to date? Do you think Metallic Rouge can stand alongside the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bones.