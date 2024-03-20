Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Promo Released

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be making its broadcast debut soon, and has released a new promo ahead of its premiere with Adult Swim and Max next month! Metalocalypse officially came to an end with a special feature film release that hit shelves on Blu-ray and digital last year. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar picked up from where the original TV series ended with Adult Swim as Nathan and the rest of the group had to deal with one final foe, and now even more fans will soon get their chance to see the grand finale for the animated franchise overall.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be making its broadcast premiere with Adult Swim on Friday, April 5th at midnight, and will be streaming with Max the next day. This will also serve as its streaming debut as well, so it will likely be the first time that many fans will get to see how Dethklok brings all of its chaos to an end. To celebrate its upcoming premiere, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar has dropped a special promo that you can check out below as spotted by @AnimationonMax on X.

Official promo for "METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR." The movie finale for the iconic adult animated series airs April 5 on #AdultSwim and streams on Max the next day! pic.twitter.com/ht9lByoVKx — Animation on Max (@AnimationOnMax) March 20, 2024

What Is Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar?

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar takes place after the end of the TV series, so it's best to be fully caught up before checking out the new film. Original creator Brendon Small returned to write and direct the movie (alongside providing many of the voices) produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. As for what to expect from the grand finale film, the synopsis for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar teases the story as such:

"The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

