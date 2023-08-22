Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Clip Unpacks the End of the Word (Exclusive)

Are you ready for more Metalocalypse? If so, you better gear up! Today marks the release of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. After a long wait, the dark comedy has returned to screen with its final chapter, and we've got an exclusive clip of the feature to whet your appetite.

As you can see above, the clip features General Crozier in the darkest of times. With Victor Brandt voicing the leader, the clip shows Crozier penning a confession to his loved ones about an incoming evil that promises to end the world.

"I unwittingly helped bring about the end of the world," the clip reveals. "I was forced into compliance, possessed. I lost control of my actions because of a beast I fear is not of this Earth. The only reason I can give this warning is because my captor is in the stages of possessing another... This is the last you will hear from me."

As the clip continues, we can get glimpses of the action to come in Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. It seems some sort of hellish force is about to raze the globe, and it will fall to our favorite death metal band to confront it. Starting today, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is available to watch on digital and Blu-ray. So for those ready to bid farewell to Metalocalypse, this film acts as its final chapter.

If you are not familiar with the hit Adult Swim series, you can binge Metalocalypse on Max as well as the Adult Swim website. For more details on the series, you can brush up on its official synopsis below:

"Get ready to shred with the heaviest metal band ever assembled -Dethklok! Join lead vocalist Nathan Explosion, Skwisgaar, Toki, Murderface, and Pickles, as they tour the globe annihilating places and melting faces. Between the pressures of fame, family, their psycho fans, and a secret organization out to destroy them, the biggest death metal band on the planet will rock the world or die trying. Whether you're a lifelong fan, or new to the brutality, bow down to Metalocalypse."

What do you think about this latest look at Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar? Are you planning to check out this big movie?