Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Releases Ominous New Clip: Watch

Metalocalypse is making its grand return to screens with a new movie, and now fans have gotten an ominous new sneak peek look at what to expect from Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar! Metalocalypse previously brought its TV series run to an end with a full rock opera that once served as the grand finale overall, but now the franchise has returned for what looks to be the true finale set after the events of "The Doomstar Requiem" as Nathan Explosion and Dethklok are now one step closer to fulfilling their prophecy and ushering in the fabled "Metalocalypse" teased throughout the series.

This is especially true in the newest sneak peek at Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar released by Adult Swim in which Mr. Salacia is ordering his shadow organization to make his move on Nathan Explosion and the others before they write the "Song of Salvation." It's a very intense tease at the kind of story fans can expect to see from the new Metalocalypse movie, and you can check it out below ahead of the movie's release on digital and Blu-ray later this month:

Metalocalypse Movie 2023 Release Date

Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar releases on digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd. Brendon Small returns to write and direct the movie produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Small will also star in the film alongside the also returning Tommy Blancha, Victor Brandt, and Mark Hamill. New additions to the cast for the film include Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, King Diamond, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, and Livia Zita.

Teased to pick up after Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera special, the synopsis reads as such, "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

