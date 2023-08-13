Metalocalypse Creator Reveals Best Way to Watch New Movie

Metalocalypse is getting ready to make its return with a new movie set after the events of the Adult Swim animated TV series, and one of the creators behind it all has revealed the best way to go into Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar! Metalocalypse ended its run with Adult Swim with a full rock opera special back in 2013, and ten years later the franchise is coming back with a new revival movie to pick things up right where it all left off. So much so that fans might need to do some refreshing before jumping into the new endeavor.

Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small took to Twitter to briefly address the upcoming release of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar on digital and Blu-ray later this month, and revealed that the best way to watch the upcoming movie is to at least be aware of what went down in the rock opera finale to the TV series, Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera, in order to "get more" out of what happens in the franchise's big comeback.

Metalocalypse Creator's Advice For Watching New Movie

"Note- as we get closer to release: story-wise for [Army of the Doomstar], the audience will get more out of it having watched The Doomstar Requiem first. That's all. Okay back to work with me," Small tweeted out to fans in a brief PSA message. With the story of the new movie taking place immediately after the rest of Dethklok were able to rescue Toki Wartooth during the rock opera, it does make sense that fans will want to be doubly sure before jumping back into the story that has such an extended gap between releases. In fact, the synopsis for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar teases it as such:

"The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar is coming to digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd with Brendon Small returning to write and direct the movie produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.