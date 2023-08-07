Miley Cyrus x Gucci Brand Deal Gets Its Own Anime Promo

Over the years, a number of celebrities have found themselves embracing anime. From voice acting to producing, a number of A-list celebrities have put their weight behind anime. The trend has only grow in recent years as the popularity of anime has risen. And now, Miley Cyrus has gotten onboard courtesy of Gucci and Production I.G.

The special tribute came to life days ago as Gucci released a new promo for its Flora Gorgeous perfume. Cyrus is signed to the luxury brand as an ambassador, and they were tasked with promoting Gucci's latest scent to the world. So when it came time to hype the perfume in Japan, Gucci decided to hire Production I.G. to make an anime promo.

As you can see above, the hybrid promo brings Cyrus to life as an anime before touting them around the anime world. The clip has an old-school art style that fans of Sailor Moon and The rose of Versailles will love. From top to bottom, this Gucci anime promo gives us all the shojo vibes, and that fits given the scent it is advertising.

"Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum is a delicious potion of joy built around the Gardenia flower blended with solar Jasmine absolute, cheerful Pear Blossom accord and sweet Brown Sugar accord," Gucci describes the scent in question. "A signature floral scent for all free-spirited women full of positive energy."

Clearly, this scent suits Cyrus' free reputation, and there are a number of anime heroines who'd rock this perfume as well. From Mina Ashido to Miyazono Kaori, there are tons of anime favs who'd rock this perfume. So if you want to smell like your favorite anime heroine, it's worth saving up for this premium Gucci perfume.

