Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir Movie Drops Special Deleted Scene

The story of Ladybug and Cat Noir has been a big deal since the series debuted under the Miraculous name in 2015, warranting five seasons with over one hundred and thirty episodes. Taking the world by storm, it should come as no surprise that the pair of superheroes were set to receive their own feature-length film. Arriving on Netflix earlier this summer, Miraculous: Ladybug And Cat Noir The Movie has released a special deleted scene highlighting the two stars and their problems at school.

Miraculous might surprise some fans with one of its biggest connections to the anime world, as Toei Animation has a big hand in producing the original television series. Toei's European division teamed up with the likes of Zagtoon and Method Animation in depicting Ladybug and Cat Noir, with Toei Animation perhaps best known for the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Digimon, Sailor Moon, Slam Dunk, and many more. Luckily, Miraculous is already working on its sixth season in tandem with the film's release, meaning that Ladybug and Cat Noir are sure to have a bright future ahead of them.

Miraculous Deleted Scene

Netflix's Official Social Media Account shared the new deleted scene that sees Marinette and Adrien out of costume, struggling with their daily lives versus their superhero activities. At present, no new films have been confirmed for the franchise though considering Miraculous' continuing popularity, it wouldn't be a surprise if Ladybug and Cat Noir return with another feature-length film in the future.

Uncovered a deleted and unfinished scene from Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie that simply had to be shared. pic.twitter.com/7Z0cYQH66o — Netflix (@netflix) August 15, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie, the prequel film makes for a great starting point for the series overall. Showing how the dynamic duo met and got their superpowers, here's how Netflix describes the movie that first arrived on the streaming service on July 28th, "The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city."

Are you dying to see Ladybug and Cat Noir back in action? What did you think of this new deleted scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Miraculous.