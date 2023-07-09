New Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir Movie Trailer Released: Watch

Are you ready for more Miraculous fun? If so, you better set your eyes on Netflix. This month will mark the international release of Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir's movie, and a new trailer for the event has been posted by the team at Netflix.

As you can see below, the gorgeous trailer showcases Marinette Dupain-Cheng in all her heroic glory. This big movie will tell a brand-new story with Marinette and Adrien – AKA Cat Noir – that we have not seen yet. We are finally going to get a prequel showing us how these two Parisian teens got their powers, and this trailer proves their origin stories are wild.

They're stronger together!



Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie premieres July 28 pic.twitter.com/oacNdUZuCy — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2023

After al, Marinette comes into her powers as she struggles through high school, and she meets Cat Noir while on the job. Of course, Ladybug finds herself crushing on Adrien at school though neither knows about the others' secret identity. It seems the two will struggle to keep their lives as heroes and students separate in this film. And of course, things will only get more intense when the villain Hawk Moth rears their head.

Obviously, the heroes and villains in this Miraculous film will be familiar as we've seen them before. The first five seasons of Miraculous has spent a lot of time with Cat Noir, Ladybug, Hawk Moth, and the like. Now, we will get the chance to see how these legends got their start, and Netflix will bring that origin story to life on July 28th.

If you are not caught up on Miraculous, well – this movie is a great place to start your obsession. It is a prequel, after all, so you will be safe from any spoilers watching the film. So for those wanting more details on the Miraculous movie, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city."

What do you think about this latest trailer for Miraculous' movie? Will you be tuning in when it drops? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!