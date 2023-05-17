Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir - The Movie Shares Trailer, Premiere Date

If you love France's most famous superhero duo, get ready! It seems Ladybug and Cat Noir are gearing up for their big-screen debut. After a long period of waiting, the team behind Miraculous has confirmed the release of its first film. It turns out Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir – The Movie is going live this summer, and it will be shared on Netflix.

The update comes straight from the streaming service following a mysterious teaser last night. After putting fans on edge, Netflix released the first English trailer for the Miraculous movie. As you can see below, the clip shows off the film's titular heroes as they first discover their new powers, so we will learn how Ladybug and Cat Noir became an infamous duo.

The fate of the world is in their hands. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie is coming to Netflix July 28th. pic.twitter.com/68gkLRTmue — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 17, 2023

Of course, Miraculous fans have been waiting patiently for this update. Jeremy Zag, the show's creator, announced the Miraculous movie was happening back in 2018. After production began in 2019, a slew of delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic put fans in a holding pattern. Now, we have learned when Miraculous will drop its first feature film, and Netflix will send it live on June 28th.

Now if you are in France, you might get the chance to watch the Miraculous movie early. The film is slated to appear a festival come June but will then be shared countywide in July. Of course, we know Netflix will be distributing the movie stateside, but no confirmation has been shared for other territories. Hopefully, Ladybug and Cat Noir can charm themselves a deal as Miraculous fans have waited half a decade for this film to drop.

If you are not caught up with Miraculous, you should know the superhero series is thriving with its TV series. You can find seasons one through five streaming in full on Hulu or Disney+ depending on your region. Currently, Miraculous season 6 is in production, so fans of the animated series can rest easy knowing Paris' top heroes are safe. For more details about the series, you can get all the info thanks to its official synopsis below:

"Marinette and Adrien appear to be just normal people with normal lives – going to school and dealing with friends, family, and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the super-powered Ladybug and Cat Noir with the help of their magical pets! As Hawk Moth transforms normal people into supervillains, the two heroes need to use all of their talents to keep the city safe. And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other. Cat Noir will do anything to impress Ladybug, and Marinette longs for Adrien. Together, their friendship, teamwork, and skill will be the key to outwitting Hawk Moth and making the world a safer place."

