Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir Movie Synopsis Released

Are you ready to reunite with Ladybug and Cat Noir? If so, you better listen up. This week saw Netflix confirm plans to bring Miraculous' first feature film to its lineup this summer, and now an official synopsis has dropped for the project.

The update comes from Netflix itself as the company shared its first details about Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir – The Movie. As promised, the big movie will act as a prequel of sorts by showing fans how Marinette became Ladybug, so you can read up on the synopsis for all the details below:

"The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city."

As you can see, the Miraculous movie will take fans back to the start as Marinette begins his journey as a superhero in Paris. It won't take long before she meets Cat Noir, and of course, the two will find themselves teaming up time and again. All the while, Marinette will be left to navigate high school, and her life as Ladybug will get rather complicated when a new villain hits the streets of Paris.

If you are a fan of the Miraculous television series, much of this film's plot should sound familiar as it tees up things we've already seen. This means the Miraculous movie will also be a great launching pad for audiences who've never seen the animated series before. With five seasons under its belt, Miraculous can be intimidating to start, but this feature film will give fans an easy in. And if they like what they see, all of Miraculous seasons one through five are streaming on Disney+ right now! For more information on the long-running show, you can read its description below:

"Marinette and Adrien appear to be just normal people with normal lives-going to school and dealing with friends, family, and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the super-powered Ladybug and Cat Noir with the help of their magical pets! As Hawk Moth transforms normal people into supervillains, the two heroes need to use all of their talents to keep the city safe. And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other. Cat Noir will do anything to impress Ladybug, and Marinette longs for Adrien. Together, their friendship, teamwork and skill will be the key to outwitting Hawk Moth and making the world a safer place."

