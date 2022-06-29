Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Conference Riles Fans with Season 5 Spoilers

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is on the horizon with a new season just out of reach. After all, the hit animated series is eyeing its fifth season, and the show is expected to drop new episodes sometime this summer. And thanks to a new press conference in France, well – it is safe to say the fandom is rising up on social media.

Why? Well, it seems like TF1 has given away more of season five than anyone saw coming at the event. After all, the show's network in France held a major press conference today where season five was showcased, and a sizzle reel was shown for Miraculous. Of course, it didn't take long for summaries of what was shown to hit Twitter, and one thing led to another. Now, Miraculous is trending on social media, and all eyes are on Marinette and Adrien ahead of season five's emotional premiere.

READ MORE: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 5 Releases New Posters

As you can see below, fans are handling the latest updates on Miraculous as best as they can. There is no word yet on when season five will go live this summer, but Zagtoon has promised work on the superhero series is its top priority. And for those worried about the series' future, no need! Miraculous has already confirmed orders for seasons six and seven alongside a slew of films!

What do you think of these latest Miraculous reports? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.