Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Shares New Season 5 Posters

It looks like the heroes of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will be back before too much longer! After a solid wait, the team behind the superhero series is rolling out new promos for season five. So if you want to check out the show's newest posters, you're in the right place!

This week, two new posters for Miraculous season five surfaced online, and they highlight the show's leads. The first character promo focuses on Ladybug as the heroine is seen wearing her iconic suit. Ladybug is holding a glowing weapon in hand, and the same can be said for Cat Noir. The other hero is dressed in a black suit for his new promo, and they've got a crackling staff at the ready.

This is just the latest update Miraculous has shared when it comes to season five. Last month, fans were showered with several updates as Zagtoon appeared at a licensing event in Las Vegas. It was there that fans were reassured season five would debut sometime this summer, and two more seasons are currently in development behind the scenes. Miraculous also updated fans on its movies and TV specials, so the franchise is staying behind where fans cannot see.

Now, if you are not familiar with Miraculous, the superhero series is streaming on Disney+ stateside for those wanting to binge seasons one through four. The series follows two Parisian teens, Marinette and Adrien, who can turn into superheroes thanks to magical gems known as the Miraculous. As evil forces conspire to steal their jewels, Ladybug and Cat Noir must keep Paris safe behind their alter egos, but things become increasingly complicated as the heroes develop feelings for one another.

What do you think about this latest Miraculous update? Are you excited to check out season five?