Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Confirms Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has confirmed the release date for Season 2 with a new trailer! The much anticipated second season of the series was announced to be in the works a few years back, but several delays due to tragic events for Kyoto Animation and the global pandemic meant that the second season will finally be making its way to screens as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule in Japan. The series has been celebrating this upcoming release with a series of key visuals featuring the returning characters, and this countdown has capped off with the biggest news yet.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has confirmed that Season 2 of the series will be premiering on July 7th in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date following its countdown of new key visuals, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S has also released a brand new trailer showing off more of what we can expect from these new episodes. You can check it out in the video above!

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 -- officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (where the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") -- will be premiering on July 7th with a returning staff and cast. Joining the festivities this time around is a new dragon named Ilulu, who will be voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi. Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming the series outside of Japan alongside its premiere (you can also catch up with the first season there too), and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

