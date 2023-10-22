Mission: Yozakura Family Reveals New Cast Additions

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the many Weekly Shonen Jump franchises that will be finally getting their anime adaptation debut next year, and the anime is getting ready for its premiere by filling in more voice cast members for the titular family! The next wave of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series will be making the jump to screens next year, and each of them has the opportunity to reach a whole new world of fans when they make their premiere. This includes Mission: Yozakura Family, which is now getting ready for what could be the final arc in the original manga run.

Mission: Yozakura Family has announced some new additions to the voice cast (filling in the final members of the titular Yozakura Family) with a series of teaser trailers highlighting the likes of Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath. You can check out the teasers for the new Mission: Yozakura Family cast additions below:

What to Know for Mission: Yozakura Family Anime

These new cast additions join the previously announced Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, and Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura. Mission: Yozakura Family's new anime will be releasing some time in 2024 and will be produced by Silver Link, but more information about its staff or release details have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

How are you liking the way Mission: Yozakura Family's anime is shaping up so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!