Mission: Yozakura Family Hypes Premiere With New Poster

Mission: Yozakura Family will be making its debut next month as part of the new wave of Spring 2024 anime, and the anime is hyping up its imminent premiere with a new poster! Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the major Weekly Shonen Jump manga franchises that isn't as big of a hit as some of the others in the action magazine, but that could change soon as the anime is about to introduce it to a wide new audience. But it's also coming during a very packed season with several other major debuts and returns over the next few months.

Mission: Yozakura Family is gearing up to premiere in April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and that means the final details of its anime are starting to set in place as well. The newest update has revealed that the ending theme for the anime is titled "fam!" as performed by CHiCO. To celebrate the announcement of the new ending theme and its full premiere next month, Mission: Yozakura Family has shared a new poster showing off the entire spy fam. You can check it out below.

How to Watch Mission: Yozakura Family Anime

Mission: Yozakura Family will be premiering in Japan on April 7th, but it has yet to reveal any international licensing or streaming plans as of the time of this writing. Mirai Minato will be directing and overseeing the scripts of the anime for Silver Link with Mizuki Takahashi designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composing the music. The main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

Will you be checking out the Mission: Yozakura Family when it premieres this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!