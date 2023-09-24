Mission: Yozakura Family Teasers Reveal the Anime's Main Voice Cast

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the many Weekly Shonen Jump manga series making the jump to anime next year, and the anime is gearing up for its premiere with some new teasers revealing the first additions to the voice cast! Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has seen more of its latest generation of franchises make the jump to the screen like Mashle: Magic and Muscles and the upcoming Undead Unluck, and soon another one of this recent generation is getting its chance at adaptation too. Mission: Yozakura Family has been running for the last couple of years, and soon it will find a new audience.

It was first announced late last year that Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga would be the next series to release an anime adaptation of its own, but production details have been slim thus far as the series inches closer to its 2024 debut. But that's changed with the newest update that adds the first members of the titular family to the voice cast with some special teaser trailer videos showing each of them off that you can check out below.

What to Know for the Mission: Yozakura Family Anime

Mission: Yozakura Family's newest update has announced that the first four members of the Yozakura family for the anime are the likes of Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, and Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura. The new anime will be produced by Silver Link and is scheduled for a release in 2024, but details surrounding its production staff and the remaining members of the voice cast have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing.

If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

What do you think of the newest look at the Mission: Yozakura Family anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!