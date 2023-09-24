Mission: Yozakura Family Teasers Reveal the Anime's Main Voice Cast
Mission: Yozakura Family's readying for the anime's 2024 release with new teaser trailers.
Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the many Weekly Shonen Jump manga series making the jump to anime next year, and the anime is gearing up for its premiere with some new teasers revealing the first additions to the voice cast! Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has seen more of its latest generation of franchises make the jump to the screen like Mashle: Magic and Muscles and the upcoming Undead Unluck, and soon another one of this recent generation is getting its chance at adaptation too. Mission: Yozakura Family has been running for the last couple of years, and soon it will find a new audience.
It was first announced late last year that Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga would be the next series to release an anime adaptation of its own, but production details have been slim thus far as the series inches closer to its 2024 debut. But that's changed with the newest update that adds the first members of the titular family to the voice cast with some special teaser trailer videos showing each of them off that you can check out below.
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀— 「夜桜さんちの大作戦」公式@2024年アニメ化 (@OfficialHitsuji) September 24, 2023
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌸2024年放送🌸
⠀TVアニメ『#夜桜さんちの大作戦』
⠀⠀⠀⠀キャスト情報解禁(1/4)
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀
主人公・朝野太陽役は#川島零士 さんに決定🎉
キャラクターボイスも聞けるショート動画が解禁🌸https://t.co/YaJ3sQ70Iz pic.twitter.com/A7ERZkFYZu
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀— 「夜桜さんちの大作戦」公式@2024年アニメ化 (@OfficialHitsuji) September 24, 2023
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌸2024年放送🌸
⠀TVアニメ『#夜桜さんちの大作戦』
⠀⠀⠀⠀キャスト情報解禁(2/4)
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀
夜桜家10代目当主・夜桜六美役は#本渡楓 さんに決定🌸
ショート動画ではキャラクターボイスも✨https://t.co/xt7BUejI47 pic.twitter.com/64ZieB5JIw
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀— 「夜桜さんちの大作戦」公式@2024年アニメ化 (@OfficialHitsuji) September 24, 2023
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌸2024年放送🌸
⠀TVアニメ『#夜桜さんちの大作戦』
⠀⠀⠀⠀キャスト情報解禁(3/4)
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀
夜桜家最凶の長男・夜桜凶一郎役は#小西克幸 さんに決定🌸
キャラクターボイスも解禁🎉https://t.co/JOV3LuDScy pic.twitter.com/l3UhJSidMq
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀— 「夜桜さんちの大作戦」公式@2024年アニメ化 (@OfficialHitsuji) September 24, 2023
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌸2024年放送🌸
⠀TVアニメ『#夜桜さんちの大作戦』
⠀⠀⠀⠀キャスト情報解禁(4/4)
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀
合気道と柔術の達人の夜桜家長女
夜桜二刃役は #鬼頭明里 さんに決定🌸
ボイス付き動画も解禁🎊https://t.co/x7qM1ZUfyy pic.twitter.com/IAEnmEIWKs
What to Know for the Mission: Yozakura Family Anime
Mission: Yozakura Family's newest update has announced that the first four members of the Yozakura family for the anime are the likes of Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, and Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura. The new anime will be produced by Silver Link and is scheduled for a release in 2024, but details surrounding its production staff and the remaining members of the voice cast have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing.
If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"
What do you think of the newest look at the Mission: Yozakura Family anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!