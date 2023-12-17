Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Release Window Revealed With First Trailer

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the new Weekly Shonen Jump manga series making its anime adaptation debut next year, and now fans have gotten a look at how it all looks in motion with the first trailer for the anime! Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga has been steadily working through a new phase of its manga leading to a potential final battle in the near future, and thankfully the anime is about to introduced the series to a whole new audience. As the spy action family comedy readies for its 2024 debut, fans have gotten an update about what to expect.

The newest updates for Mission: Yozakura Family during Jump Festa 2024 announced that the anime will be premiering some time in April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. While there is no concrete release date for the new series as of the time of this writing, you can check out the first look at how Mission: Yozakura Family's anime will be in motion with the first trailer for the series below. There have also been confirmations of the staff bringing it all to life as well.

What to Know for Mission: Yozakura Family Anime

Mission: Yozakura Family will be premiering in April 2024 with Mirai Minato directing and overseeing the scripts for the anime for Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi will be designing the characters and serving as chief animation director with Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composing the music. The main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

