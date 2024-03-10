Mission: Yozakura Family Releases Brand-New Trailer

It's almost time! After a long wait, it seems the anime industry is ready to roll out the red carpet for Mission: Yozakura Family. In April, the Silver Link studio project will make its debut, and a brand-new trailer just launched to show fans what's in store.

As you can see below, the trailer brings a big ole' family of spies to life. Mission: Yozakura Family looks gorgeous with an array of colors and smooth sakuga. Fans of Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga will be pleased by this new trailer. And if they need to know when the anime is going live, Silver Link will unleash the show on April 7th.

Now if you are not familiar with Mission: Yozakura Family, you have time to brush up on the series. The title launched in Weekly Shonen Jump back in August 2019, and it is still putting out new content. As for the series itself, it tells the story of Taiyo Asano in the wake of his parents' deaths. With only his best friend Mutsumi Yozakura to keep Taiyo going, the boy's life is flipped upside down when he learns about his friend's family. The Yozakura clan is a family of spies, and after a fight gone wrong, Taiyo ends up married his best friend Mutsumi.

Want to know more about Mission: Yozakura Family? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis below:

"Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her-and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

