Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Shares New Poster

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the Weekly Shonen Jump manga series making its full anime debut next year, and now the anime has given another look at how the titular family will be making the jump to screens with a new poster! Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series is part of the latest generation of Shonen Jump series making their anime debuts in the near future, but there have been unfortunately very few details about the production behind the adaptation revealed as of the time of this writing. But as the series gets closer to its 2024 premiere, we're starting to get more looks.

Mission: Yozakura Family is scheduled to make its debut some time next year, and the anime has been steadily getting fans ready for the new anime with looks at each of the members of the titular family. But as the anime continues to gear up for its premiere, we've gotten a new poster for the anime that shows off each of the members of the Family in their wacky natural environment. You can check out the newest look at the Mission: Yozakura Family anime below with the latest poster shared on its official social media account.

What to Know for Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family premieres in 2024, and will be produced by Silver Link. The anime is still keeping its staff a mystery, but the voice cast has been announced to include the likes of Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

