Toonami Exec Reveals the Problems with Airing Mob Psycho 100 Season 2

One of the creative directors behind Toonami revealed the problems with bringing Mob Psycho 100's second season to the Adult Swim block. Fans have been hoping to see the second season of the series on Toonami since the first season was such a hit with the Adult Swim audience, but there had been no word on whether or not the second season of this fan favorite series would ever actually air as part of the block following confirmation of rights issues. Unfortunately, it's sounding like that's not even possible at the moment according to Toonami co-founder Jason DeMarco.

During Toonami's special live panel as part of the virtual Adult Swim Festival, DeMarco was asked about what kind of white while anime they have been trying to acquire for the block. DeMarco surprised fans when he revealed that one recent white whale was for Mob Psycho 100's second season because it's wrapped up in different rights issues.

"[Mob Psycho 100] Season 2, we didn't realize it would be a white whale, but it was a white whale," DeMarco stated. "We've aired Season 1 knowing Season 2 was going to be released hoping we could show it." But even with the release of the second season wrapping its original Japanese run back in 2019, it seems that Toonami still can't air the new series just yet.

DeMarco elaborated on this further with, "Then because of various deal points between Funimation and Crunchyroll, and complexities therein, we were not able to show it. And still aren't. And it sucks, because I think it's one of the best shows in the last few years." Unfortunately as he states, it seems Mob Psycho 100's second season won't be arriving as part of Toonami any time soon.

Due to both the dub and the subbed releases being handled by different companies, it seems the second season of the fan favorite series has just one too many hoops to jump through to get on television. But what do you think? Would you want to see Mob Psycho 100's second season as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block?

