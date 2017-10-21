‘Mob Psycho 100′ Creator Comments On Series’ Live-Action Series

The creators of Mob Psycho and One Punch Man have announced some incredible news. According to a Tweet from One, the hit series Mob Psycho 100 will have its own live-action series. In the Tweet One announced the series is coming and said that he was looking forward to the adaptation, as are the fans of the franchise. However, the series’ fans are hoping that it is better than most of the recent live-action adaptations.

Mob Psycho 100’s manga was originally released in April 2012, with the Shonen series selling well since its debut, having 14 listed volumes already. In addition to the upcoming live-action adaptation, the series has inspired an animated television series, which started in 2016 and has had 12 episodes so far. The original story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist who is best known for his hit series One Punch Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The live-action television drama is expected to air in January 2018 as some point on TV Tokyo and Netflix and will be directed by Koichi Sakamoto and produced by Fuminori Kobayashi. However, if you are unfamiliar with the Mob Psycho 100 franchise then you have plenty of time to catch up before the 15th manga volume is released, as well as the fact that there is only 12 episodes of the anime so far.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grade student with the Esper ability. He doesn’t like standing out and tries not to but his powers often force him into situations where he needs to use them. Kageyama needs to buckle down his emotions so that he can keep his powers under control, as he becomes stronger by the day. However, there are more treats that pursue Kaeyama, with him struggling too keep his emotions under control. Although, he must do it as the world depends on him keeping a straight face.