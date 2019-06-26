Popular Mob Psycho 100 Meme Gets One Fan A Passing Art Grade

Mob Psycho 100 is the series that keeps on giving. After a hugely successful second season, the shonen has hit an all-time high, and fans are embracing the series more so than ever before. This mean fan-projects are also on the rise, and one of them helped out an artist in a surprising way.

After all, Reigen helped one artist nail one of her art assignments, and she is sharing her story with the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the anime fandom might remember when the Redraw Reigen hashtag took over. The movement was dedicated to the Mob Psycho 100 character as fans did all sorts of art dedicated to Reigen. Well, it was then Tobeos did their own little reimagining, and they turned it into an actual school assignment.

i had an assignment in my media arts class to “modernize” a famous painting so. here’s mine #RedrawReigen pic.twitter.com/MBRyi35GFA — p[ia] (@tobeos) April 30, 2019

“I had an assignment in my media arts class to “modernize” a famous painting so,” the artist captioned their work.

As you can see above, the artist took one of Vincent van Gogh’s self portraits and turned the subject into Reigen. Tobeos confirmed she had turned in the project to her teacher, writing, “Yes, i handed this in. this is going to be graded. if my teacher doesnt give me a 99.9 then im going sicko mode because i spent way too much time on this.”

And it looks like Tobeos predicted the future. Taking back to Twitter, the artist updated fans on their grade, and it turns out the updated portrait wowed.

I GOT MY MARK BACK I GOT A FUCKING 95 ON THIS (which is technically a 100 because my teacher doesn’t mark any higher 😳) !!!!!! https://t.co/ndWdwwnLPq — p[ia] (@tobeos) June 22, 2019

“I GOT MY MARK BACK I GOT A F—KING 95 ON THIS (which is technically a 100 because my teacher doesn’t mark any higher 😳) !!!!!!”

There you have it! Thanks to a good bit of ingenuity, it seems Tobeos pulled out a stellar grade with some help from Mob Psycho 100. Now, it is time everyone else who participated in the hashtag revisited their own work and see if anything they drew might be good enough to bolster their report card someday.

So, what grade would you give this stunning anime-centric piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.