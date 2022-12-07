Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 10 Preview

Mob Psycho 100 has a lot on its plate this year, and season three has handled the stress beautifully. Following its debut this fall, the series has kept pace with Shigeo, and the character has a few more outings to go before his 2022 journey wraps. And now, fans have been given a special preview of Shigeo's role in episode ten ahead of its release.

As you can see below, the official Mob Psycho 100 page posted a slew of stills today to hype episode ten. It was there fans got an eyeful of Shigeo, and the character looks downright terrifying in this shot.

Shigeo's Next Move

After all, our close-up of Shigeo shows him in full power, and his eyes are nothing but lights at this point. With his hair all wild, the esper's powers seem to be unchecked in this shot, and fans know that is never a good thing. As for the other stills, they focus on everyone from Reigen to Teruki. And despite the latter being Shigeo's de facto rival, it seems our hero will be facing a very different threat when episode ten goes live.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Teases Mob's Big Confession | Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Kickstarts Final Arc With New Trailer: Watch

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can catch up on season three before its finale comes around. This season is slated for 12 episodes, so there will be two more to go after episode ten launches today. You can catch the series over on Hulu or Crunchyroll right now. And of course, you can read the official synopsis of Mob Psycho 100 below for more details on the supernatural series:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you loving this latest season of Mob Psycho 100? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.