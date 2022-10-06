Mob Psycho 100 Creator Celebrates Season 3 Premiere With New Sketch

Mob Psycho 100 has finally come back for new episodes as one of the major offerings in the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the original creator behind the series has celebrated Season 3's premiere with a special new sketch! One of the most anticipated returns of the year was for Mob Psycho 100 following the massive success from the first two seasons of the series. But given everything that went down in the second season, and how much there's left from the manga run, the fact that the anime is back for a third season at all is a big deal.

Now that Mob Psycho 100 has returned for its highly anticipated third season, the premiere episode has already been a major hit with fans as Shigeo Kageyama struggles over what to do with his future. It's the first of many struggles that he will have over the course of the season, but for now it's great to see the anime back and running for a new slate of episodes. Original series creator ONE was happy to see the anime coming back for new episodes too, and shared a special sketch with fans on Twitter to celebrate. Check it out below:

Mob Psycho 100 is now streaming its newest episodes through the Fall with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons to get a refresher on everything that went down before the new season continues with more episodes, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll too. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Crunchyroll teases the upcoming third season as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

