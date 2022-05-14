New Mob Psycho 100 Art Celebrates Mob's Birthday

✖

Mob Psycho 100 recently announced that the third anime season would be arriving this October, making for quite the fall season for the medium of anime as the story of the young esper is set to join the likes of Bleach, My Hero Academia, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which are all slated to return. Now, to help in celebrating the birthday of Mob on May 12th, the creator of the series, ONE, has released new art that shows the young psychic celebrating his birthday alongside some of the other major players of this unique anime franchise.

Mob Psycho 100 has already brought its manga to a close, with the final chapter hitting the stands in 2017, meaning that this third season is most likely the last for the gang of psychics and the supernatural threats that they tend to run into. While this might be the final time that we follow along with Mob's life via the anime adaptation, the series from Studio Bones is sure to go out with a bang if it follows the story beats of the high school esper. With Bones also working on the sixth season of My Hero Academia, also hitting this fall, the animation house certainly appears to be cranking up its output.

The new image was released to help in celebrating Mob's birthday on May 12th, with that day also seeing the arrival of the announcement that the third season would be arriving later this fall and helping to make one of the biggest fall anime seasons in recent memory:

Special Illustration celebrating Mob's Birthday (12/5)



Season 3 premieres October 2022. pic.twitter.com/7mUkM1DND8 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) May 12, 2022

If you haven't checked out the first two seasons of Mob Psycho 100, you can catch them on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing an official description for the series that reads as such:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Are you hyped for the return of Mob later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob and his psychic adventures.