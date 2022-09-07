Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Drops Dimple Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is set to return next month, bringing us back to the story featuring a young psychic and his oddball friends who are looking to protect the world from supernatural threats. With Studio BONES set to return to the series, while also working on My Hero Academia's sixth season which is also arriving this October, a new promo has arrived featuring the hilarious Dimple as the young Mob is prepping to return to the small screen.

Dimple, for those unfamiliar with Mob Psycho 100's story, was originally a threat to the young psychic protagonist, beaten down by Mob in the first episodes of the anime adaptation. Since his defeat, the green cloud-like figure has been mostly hanging around Mob and offering unneeded advice throughout not only his psychic battles but also during his day to day life. Dimple will have a unique role in the upcoming season of the anime adaptation, so it's no surprise to see that the floaty former antagonist would have a unique trailer tailored to his past appearances as well as the future role he will have in the upcoming third season from Studio BONES.

Warner Bros Anime Japan released the new minute-long trailer featuring Dimple front and center, giving us a look into the green cloud's past while preparing for his future as Mob and his friends prepare for the arrival of their third season next month thanks to Studio BONES and ONE:

Mob Psycho 100's third season will arrive on Crunchyroll beginning on October 5th, with the streaming service offering an official description of season three which reads as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Which October anime premiere are you most looking forward to? What do you predict for Mob and his friends in the upcoming season of the anime by Studio BONES? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob.