Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Promo Hypes Reigen's Return

Mob Psycho 100 has kept busy behind the scenes since season two ended, and it won't be long before the series makes its comeback. After all, Studio Bones will bring the anime back to air this fall with help from season three. The big update promises to give fans a new look at Mob's journey through middle school while all sorts of supernatural goons lurk over his shoulders. And now, a new season three promo has launched that is all about Reigen.

As you can see below, the new clip was released on Twitter by the official Mob Psycho 100 page. The little reel highlights Reigen's journey through season one and season two. So for anyone needing a refresher on this conman, well – this promo has all the things you need.

Obviously, Reigen's slapstick humor and physical comedy is littered throughout the promo, but that isn't the only thing Reigen can do. While he may be a conman, Reigen has a very real interest in Mob outside of work. He has come to view the boy as a sort of mentee, and Reigen has dropped some seriously wise nuggets on Mob over the years. We can expect this trend to carry on through season three.

Of course, if you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can binge seasons one and two right now. The series is available on Crunchyroll if you'd to rewatch the anime before its new season lands. And for those needing more details on the story, you can find the official synopsis of Mob Psycho 100 below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

What do you think of this latest look at Reigen? Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 to make its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.