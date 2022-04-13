Mob Psycho 100 Promo Sets Up a Big Season 3 Scene

Mob is your typical student in Japan, if you don’t take into account his wild psychic abilities and the scores of ghosts and supernatural threats that he has to deal with on an almost daily basis. With Mob Psycho’s previous anime season airing around three years ago, it seems that the story of the young psychic is set to come to a close with its upcoming third season, as Studio Bones is set to return and a new teaser hints at a major event from the manga.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory for those who haven’t read Mob Psycho 100’s manga, Mob holding a sunflower is a prelude to a major event that takes place in the life of the young psychic. The series has been brought to life by Studio Bones with its anime adaptation, with the animation house being responsible for the heart-pounding story of Deku and his fellow heroes that make up the Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia. As Bones has continued to grow, it will be interesting to see how the studio is able to handle some of the wildest moments of Mob’s life which are set to take place in this upcoming third season.

The Official Twitter Account for Mob Psycho 100’s anime adaptation released the new teaser image, showing the young psychic holding onto a sunflower which many fans of the manga might recognize as a part of one of the biggest moments of Mob’s life in the original printed run:

そして…

5月12日はモブ君の誕生日ですね💡

モブ君の誕生日には…何かが……❔



Did you know May 12th is MOB's birthday?

You might want to make a note of that date…👀#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/9tzyFf2gTl — モブサイコ100 公式 (@mobpsycho_anime) April 13, 2022

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

“You might want to make a note of that date,” the post teases, and clearly – fans are listening. After all, Mob Psycho 100 has been trending since this mysterious post went live, and we’re crossing our fingers here for a season three update as well.”

Currently, there is no official date as to when Mob Psycho will return for its third season, though fans will most likely be waiting until next year to see the all-powerful psychic make a comeback to the small screen.

What do you think the news will be that is released next month when it comes to Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of these hilarious psychics.