Mobile Suit Gundam Announces Next Big Anime Announcement

Mobile Suit Gundam is a mech anime franchise that has found the golden ticket in relation to its longevity. On top of finding new ways to explore the universe that started off the anime story, such as this year’s Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, the franchise routinely discovers new ways to focus on the Gundam mechs. Luckily, the Gundam series isn’t holding back when it comes to its future plans, as Bandai Namco is planning a major event to hint at what is to come for the future of the franchise. A new Gundam anime project is coming, and here’s when you can hear the first details.

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At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the beloved mech franchise is planning to take part in the festivities by revealing the next Gundam anime in the works. Specifically, the panel is titled “Gundam Showcase 2026 – Unveil The Next Gundam” and will take place on Thursday, July 23rd at 10:30 AM PST. In the new press release from Bandai Namco, details surrounding the anime are few and far between, though the event is also planning to focus on the recent Hathaway sequel and the recently announced video game, Gundam: Rogue Orbit. Luckily, there are plenty of potential avenues for a new Gundam anime to explore.

What Lies in Wait For Gundam?

Courtesy of Sunrise

When it comes to what this upcoming Gundam anime could be, there is always the strong possibility that Bandai Namco will plan to create a completely original tale in the franchise, as it has done quite often in the past. However, the mech franchise has seen major success in revisiting some of its previous storylines. On top of the aforementioned frequent returns to the Gundam universe that kicked off the franchise, the biggest Gundam movie to date was a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. With the franchise touting that it is expecting a future return to Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, there is a chance that this announcement could finally bring back Heero and his allies after decades out of the limelight.

While the upcoming Gundam panel will focus on the world of anime, this isn’t the only medium that the Bandai Namco franchise is looking to explore. The highly-anticipated live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie is still in the works from Legendary Pictures and Bandai Namco Filmworks. So far, the film has confirmed that the cast will include the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, Jason Isaacs, Michael Mando, and more. Set to be directed by Jim Mickle, who fans might know for his work on the likes of Sweet Tooth, Hap And Leonard, and We Are What We Are, the film has yet to reveal a release date.

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Via Press Release