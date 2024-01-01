MonsterVerse Hits New Peak With Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Ratings

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been a big hit with Godzilla fans ever since the series made its debut with Apple TV+, and according to Rotten Tomatoes, the series is now the highest rated release in the MonsterVerse so far! Legendary's MonsterVerse originally kicked off in a partnership with TOHO that led to the release of Godzilla in 2014, and ever since the franchise has expanded with a few new movies and TV series. With the MonsterVerse growing even more in 2024, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is proving that the franchise is heading in a great direction for the next few outings.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has apparently done so well with critics and fans that the Apple TV+ series is now the highest rated release in the MonsterVerse with Rotten Tomatoes! Currently rated as Fresh with 84% across 80 reviews, Rotten Tomatoes has shared how it's stacked up with the rest of the current MonsterVerse TV and movie releases and revealed it's the highest with Netflix's Skull Island coming in second with 82% and Godzilla vs. Kong with 76%.

MonsterVerse Best Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Ranked

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 – 84% (Fresh) Skull Island Season 1 – 82% (Fresh) Godzilla vs. Kong – 76% (Fresh) Godzilla (2014) – 76% (Fresh) Kong: Skull Island – 75% (Fresh)

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now streaming with Apple TV+. The MonsterVerse series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. Apple teases what to expect from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

