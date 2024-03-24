Monogatari: Off Season & Monster Shares Teaser Trailer, Poster

Monogatari has spent a few years away from fans, but it is ready to spark its comeback. Last year, reports surfaced that Studio Shaft was making a bid at another Monogatari series. It didn't take long for the team to confirm work was underway on Monogatari: Off & Monster Season. And now, we've been given a first look at the long-awaited series.

The update comes from Anime Japan as Studio Shaft brought Monogatari to the event. It was there fans got a close look at Off & Monster Season thanks to directors Akiyuki Shinbo and Midori Yoshizawa. After all, a poster was released for the new series as well as a teaser trailer.

(Photo: Shaft)

Sadly, the teaser features little new information about the Monogatari anime, but that same cannot be said for its poster. The key visual brings two familiar faces to life before a galactic background. As usual, it seems this new Monogatari series is going to place with paranormal thrills, so fans can brace themselves for the unexpected.

If you are not familiar with Monogatari, well – you should know the series is a bit complicated. It has a lot of moving parts, but at its start, the series began with Nisio Iain writing short stories for Kodansha. It did not take long for the light novel to prompt its own anime adaptation, and Monogatari has been growing ever since. To date, Monogatari has six sagas to its name with even more volumes. When it comes to this new anime, Monogatari will adapt its Off Season and Monster Season sagas.

If you are not familiar with Monogatari, you can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to catch up on Isin's series before this new anime goes live, we wish you the best of luck!

What do you think about this Monogatari update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!