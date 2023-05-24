Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari Season 2 Poster Released

The worlds of the supernatural and shonen series go together like peanut butter and chocolate. With franchises such as Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Demon Slayer being just a few examples of anime that rely on terrifying threats, Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari is perhaps one series that anime fans shouldn't overlook. Now, prior to the summer return of the series, a new poster has dropped featuring the heroes and villains of the anime franchise created by Onigunsou.

For those who might be unfamiliar with this supernatural series, it first began in 2014, printed in Japan under the Ultra Jump banner. The manga is set to come to an end later this year, marking almost ten years following the journey of protagonist Kunato Hyouma. Surprisingly enough, the first season aired earlier this year, with twelve episodes introducing anime viewers to the spirit world. While a third season has yet to be confirmed, Malevolent Spirits will have plenty of material to draw from should it decide to return following season 2's upcoming conclusion.

A Malevolent Poster

【Key Visual】

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2

Scheduled for July 2023!



✨More: https://t.co/GJiADRPhwB pic.twitter.com/X1VOGjmE3y — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 18, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this realm of the supernatural, you can catch Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the spooky series that will drop its second season this July, "When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction."

The description continues, "Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is...less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Afraid that Hyouma's brash anger in dealing with these spirits will lead to supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan, an unusual young woman who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?"

Have you been following along with the journey of Kunato Hyouma? What is your favorite supernatural shonen series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Malevolent Spirits.